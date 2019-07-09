A tropical cyclone forecast to form in the Gulf of Mexico could bring deluges to Brazoria County, and residents should prepare in advance for its arrival, National Weather Service officials said.
Brazosport ISD is taking nominations to add more accomplished alumni to their Wall of Fame, who will join the politicians, medical professionals, business people and board members who have earned the honor since 2007.
Richard Miley’s trailer contains more than the tools he needs to run his business. The mobile power-washing service is his sole means of support and what allows him to continue calling Richwood home.
On a mission to solidify their standing in the world of billiards, Ricky and Karol Hughes will head to Las Vegas this month to compete in the BCA Pool League World Championships.
Participants will be able to take part in the Multi-sport Fun Run this weekend to provide funds for the West of the Brazos Swim Team.
Smiling faces are part of the expectation when a major development project comes to completion, and they certainly were in place recently at Port Freeport.
Acclaim and a shame is a collection of quick hits of praise and commentary on local, state and national issues written by members of The Facts Editorial Board. Today's topics include praise for sea turtle rescuers and Brazoswood rocketry students, and a shame to candidates pandering to the teachers.
My new friend, Peter, loves museums. I thought, me, not so much, but we happened upon the Freeport Museum and it was closed. We peeked in the window and there were some really nice folks in there.
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Stars: Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya. Director: Jon Watts Rating: PG-13 Connor’s take: Solid and full of heart, the Spider-Man series is in good hands with Tom Holland. 4/5 stars
With high winds and currents occurring during these past spring and summer months, more Portuguese man of war have been observed washed ashore along the Texas Coast.
