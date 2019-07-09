Featured Stories

News

Sports

Opinion

+2
Acclaims and a shame for July 8, 2019

Acclaims and a shame for July 8, 2019

  • 0

Acclaim and a shame is a collection of quick hits of praise and commentary on local, state and national issues written by members of The Facts Editorial Board. Today's topics include praise for sea turtle rescuers and Brazoswood rocketry students, and a shame to candidates pandering to the teachers.

Obituaries

Entertainment