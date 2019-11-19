No matter where you live, it seems there is one constant: roadwork.
It’s a common complaint that never ceases because it’s something residents always deal with. Low speed limits, rough roads, narrowed lanes and slowed traffic are among the hot points of discussion that keep people talking in break rooms at work.
But when it comes to talking the details of that roadwork out before anything happens, the discussion is often quiet.
Take for instance the Houston-Galveston Area Council thoroughfare meeting last week. Hosted in Lake Jackson, the event was sparsely attended. This was a discussion that would cover where connections will be developed and what areas need further development. At this meeting, officials were going to present their plan.
It’s unlikely many who are reading this are aware of what that plan looks like.
Brazoria County Commissioner Dude Payne said the reason so many roads are proposed along Highway 288 north of Highway 332 likely has something to do with the continued planning and development of new neighborhoods in that area.
If those neighborhoods were developed with no improved roads, residents would likely have an earful for county leaders.
But as it stands, few are showing up for the planning part.
“We need input from the citizens of Brazoria County,” Payne said.
Being a part of a community means being engaged. When The Facts eventually publishes stories about the coming roadwork over the next 25 years, there will likely be groans in the comments lamenting the impact on people’s drives.
That could be mitigated by taking part in this process.
Growth is coming, and it’s not too late to be a part of shaping how that growth occurs.
The council had a second meeting Thursday in Alvin, but it’s not too late for residents who weren’t able to attend either meeting.
The survey is available online at h-gac.com/go/brazoria.
Don’t be the person who complains about roadwork months after it has started. Be the person who tells everyone this was discussed months ago, and maybe you even played a part in shaping the plan.
