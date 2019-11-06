|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, November 7
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Bryant at Rutgers
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at South Florida
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|4:30 p.m.
SEC — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.
|7 p.m.
SEC — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.
|GOLF
|4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, Belek, Turkey
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, Phoenix
|10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, first round, Otsu, Japan
|4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, second round, Belek, Turkey
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Charlotte
|10:30 p.m.
TNT — Portland at LA Clippers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:20 p.m.
FOX — LA Chargers at Oakland
NFL — LA Chargers at Oakland
|Rodeo
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR World Finals: Bull Riding, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:20 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Italy, Round of 16, Espírito Santo, Brazil
|5:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Argentina, Round of 16, Espírito Santo, Brazil
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, Columbus, Ohio
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn.
|1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan
|5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds ---
