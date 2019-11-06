(All times Eastern)
Thursday, November 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Bryant at Rutgers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at South Florida

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.

7 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, Belek, Turkey

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, Phoenix

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, first round, Otsu, Japan

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, second round, Belek, Turkey

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Charlotte

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Portland at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX — LA Chargers at Oakland

NFL — LA Chargers at Oakland

Rodeo
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR World Finals: Bull Riding, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Italy, Round of 16, Espírito Santo, Brazil

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Argentina, Round of 16, Espírito Santo, Brazil

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, Columbus, Ohio

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan

12 p.m.

TENNIS — USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds ---

