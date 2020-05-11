FILE — In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Stanford coach David Shaw watches during the team’s NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif. The Pac-12 has discussed the possibility of moving to an 11-game, all-conference schedule this year amid the unprecedented uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Southern California’s Clay Helton says. Shaw also says he doesn’t necessarily agree with NCAA President Mark Emmert’s belief that college campuses should be open for college sports to resume. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File)