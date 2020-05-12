FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. The coronavirus is preventing prospects from leaving home to visit campuses and is keeping college coaches from traveling to evaluate players across the country. Brown believes this could cause more 2021 prospects to stay home, though that point remains up for debate. A look at the 247Sports database shows that over 60 percent of verbally committed prospects who made their decisions on or before March 11 - the day the NBA suspended play to trigger the general shutdown of the sports world - chose schools within 300 miles of their hometowns. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, FIle)