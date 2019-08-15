BC-TV SportsWatch,0524
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 16
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — World Series: Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes) vs. Albuquerque, N.M. (Western), Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — World Series: Destrehan, La. (Southeast) vs. Festus, Mo. (Mid-South), Shelby, N.C.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — Brisbane at Geelong
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Bristol, Tenn.
1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Bristol, Tenn.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Brainerd, Brainerd, Minn.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
9 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, second round, Medinah, Ill.
4 p.m.
FS1 — U.S. Amateur: Quarterfinal matches, Pinehurst, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, first round, Endicott, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Bologna, Italy (Europe-Africa) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Wailuka, Hawaii (West) vs. River Ridge, La. (Southwest), Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Nuevo Leon, Mexico (Mexico) vs. British Columbia (Canada), Williamsport, Pa.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Salem, Ore. (Northwest) vs. Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic), Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLB — Cleveland at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
NFL — Chicago at NY Giants
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: Quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio
TENNIS — Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1, Cincinnati, Ohio
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — USTA: The Thoreau Open, Women's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Concord, Mass.
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Quarterfinals 4, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2, Cincinnati, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Dallas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 p.m.
NBA — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Anaheim, Calif. ---
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.