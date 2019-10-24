BC-TV SportsWatch,0341

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, October 25

AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session‥1, Mexico City, Mexico

2:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session‥2, Mexico City, Mexico

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern California at Colorado

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Lake Superior State at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

9 p.m.

SEC — Auburn at Mississippi State

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at UCLA

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, Busan, South Korea

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, third round, Tokyo

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — Bellator 231: From Montville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Koln at FSV Mainz

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China ---

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.