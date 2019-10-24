BC-TV SportsWatch,0341
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 25
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session‥1, Mexico City, Mexico
2:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session‥2, Mexico City, Mexico
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern California at Colorado
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Lake Superior State at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
9 p.m.
SEC — Auburn at Mississippi State
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Stanford at UCLA
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal
10:30 a.m.
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, Busan, South Korea
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, third round, Tokyo
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 231: From Montville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at New Orleans
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Koln at FSV Mainz
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China ---
