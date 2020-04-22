Brazoria County reached their highest daily total of confirmed cases, adding 37 people who tested positive for COVID-19, according to county numbers.
Thirty of the Wednesday's count resides in male prisons.
The Scott Unit in Angleton recorded seven men in their 40s, three in their 30s, seven in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 20s.
Rosharon's Stringfellow Unit had three prisoners in their 40s, three in their 50s and another in his 30s contract the virus.
Two Ramsey inmates in their 50s and 60s and a Terrell inmate in his 40s also tested positive, according to county numbers.
These are the first recorded cases in Ramsey inmates. Previously, a Ramsey employee tested positive.
The Brazoria County Health Department continues to report COVID-19 in “existing” inmates, but will not update it to reflect the 128 inmates Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred without local official knowledge, County Judge Matt Sebesta previously said.
The transferred inmates had their testing done elsewhere, then their cases reported to another county’s health department. To prevent duplication and keep the state and nationwide numbers as accurate as possible, Brazoria County will not absorb those numbers, Sebesta said.
Outside prison walls, new cases were concentrated in the north portion of the county. The new cases are in Rosharon men in their 50s and 60s, an Alvin man in his 20s, and a Manvel woman in her 30s.
Pearland had another relatively low day reporting cases in three women — two in their 40s and another in her 60s.
The county now has 382 reported cases of COVID-19 with 179 remaining active and 200 recovered. Three people have died from complications with the virus.
