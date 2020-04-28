A Pearland man in his 50s is Brazoria County's sixth and youngest COVID-related death, county officials said Tuesday afternoon.
The man tested positive April 9, according to county data.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta expressed sympathy for the families of the deceased.
"It's the worst thing imaginable to have happen," Sebesta said. "That's not old. That's my age."
Brazoria County has had six people die from complications of the novel coronavirus, two of them prisoners and four Pearland residents, according to county numbers.
Seven of the 12 positive tests announced Tuesday by Brazoria County are inmates at the Terrell, Stringfellow and Scott units. The Terrell unit in Rosharon had four of its inmates — two in their 50s and one in their 60s and 70s — to become sick from the virus, the county said.
The Scott unit in Angleton had inmates in their 50s and 60s test positive. Rosharon's Stringfellow unit added a man in his 60s, the county said.
Two Pearland women in their 50s and another in her 30s were added to the county's most affected city.
An Angleton woman in her 50s and a Lake Jackson man in his 20s also tested positive.
The county has reported 476 cases of COVID-19 with 250 recoveries and 209 remaining active.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
