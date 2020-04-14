Brazoria County reported the county's third COVID-19 related death Tuesday afternoon.
The victim was a 60 to 70-year-old Pearland man who had underlying health conditions, a news release said.
"It is one of those heartbreaking things and it's something you hate to see," Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The county now has three Pearland residents that have died from the virus, two women and one man, according to the county.
Brazoria County also reported nine more positive cases along with 10 additional recoveries, the release said.
Seven people in Pearland tested positive, two women in their 50s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 40s, and a women and man in their 30s.
A Manvel girl younger than 10 and another Stringfellow prison unit inmate — a man in his 50s — also contracted the virus, according to county numbers.
The county now has 259 people who have contracted the virus with 104 of them considered recovered.
