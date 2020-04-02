CLUTE — At least one person broke into and stole from The Food Basket, an Interfaith Food Bank pantry, after failing to break into a nearby restaurant, police say they believe.
An unknown number of people broke into the pantry in the first block of Wesley Drive after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
They stole several meal kits and some random food items, some of which were found discarded on a nearby picnic table, Fitch said.
“It was discovered Thursday morning by the lady that works there,” he said. “We don’t have any suspects at this time.”
Fitch believes the burglary is tied to an attempted break in at a nearby restaurant in the 400 block of Brazosport Boulevard, he said. It had a broken window where someone tried to enter but were unsuccessful, Fitch said.
