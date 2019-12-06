ANGLETON — A Brazoria County jury took half an hour Friday to convict Frank Seidule of the murder of his roommate Lewis Watson.
Seidule, 58, went into custody Friday afternoon after Judge Pat Sebesta revoked his bond. The same jury that convicted him will be tasked with deciding his punishment starting Monday, which could range from five to 99 years in prison.
Seidule gave varying accounts of the events that led up to him shooting and killing 36-year-old Watson in his house on Nov. 7, 2017, but claimed he did it because Watson threatened to kill him. All of the seven shots that hit Watson were to his back and sides and the last to his head while Watson was on the ground, prosecutors said.
