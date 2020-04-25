Today’s numbers indicate twice as many new cases as there are recoveries, but the majority of the new cases are confined to the prison system.
Brazoria County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, and 18 of those people are state inmates. Twelve new cases were reported in the Wayne Scott Unit in Angleton, with two in Stringfellow Unit and four in the Terrell Unit, both of which are in Rosharon.
Of the remaining 10 new cases, six are in Pearland: a girl between 10 and 19 years old, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s. An Angleton man in his 50s, a Clute woman in her 20s, an Alvin man in his 30s and an Alvin woman in her 50s make up the remainder of the new cases.
County officials also announced 14 new recoveries, bringing the total to 243 of 445 cases; 199 cases remain active. County numbers show that three people have died from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
