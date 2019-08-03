LAKE JACKSON — About 12 children attending a movie night at a city pool Friday night were hospitalized after being exposed to a chlorine leak, police said.
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Lake Jackson Police Department, EMS and Fire Department responded to the Lake Jackson Outdoor Pool in the 300 block of Magnolia Street after a report that children were exposed to chlorine that had become airborne, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said.
About six children who were exposed to the chlorine leak experienced respiratory irritation and were taken by Lake Jackson EMS to Chi St. Luke’s Brazosport hospital, Sidebottom said. Five other children were taken to the Lake Jackson hospital and one to a Houston hospital by their parents, Sidebottom said.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday all children treated at the Lake Jackson hospitals had been released, according to a news release from Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne.
"We are devastated that such a joyous event turned bad and attendees, especially children, were hurt," Yenne said in the release. "We will be reaching out to the families of those affected."
The cause of the chlorine leak remains under investigation, Sidebottom said.
The pool will remain closed until the investigation is complete and the pool area is deemed safe for public use, Sidebottom said.
