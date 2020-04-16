Two Manvel teenagers were among 13 people reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, according to Brazoria County numbers.
Pearland had the majority of the new cases with seven. These include men in their 40s, 50s, 70s, and 30s, and women in their 20s and 40s, bringing the city's total to 150. The county has had 285 positive COVID-19 cases.
Rosharon added three cases, all men in their 40s, 50s, and 70s.
A West Columbia man in his 50s and an Angleton woman in her 30s also contracted the virus, according to county numbers, along with two Manvel boys between the ages of 10 and 19.
The county announced 21 more people have recovered and been released from isolation Thursday.
The county now has 151 active cases with 131 recovered and three deaths, according to county numbers.
