A Clemens prison unit inmate is among 24 people Brazoria County reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. This is Clemens' first case in an inmate.
Of the 24 new cases, 19 are inside local prisons. Thursday's new cases mean the county has surpassed 500 cases.
The Scott unit in Angleton had nine prisoners test positive — three in their 40s and 60s, twos in 30s and one in his 50s. Rosharon's Terrell unit recorded eight prisoners to test positive, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, ones in their 60s and 70s, according to county numbers.
Clemens, Scott and Terrell are all male prison units.
A man in 20s has the Brazoria Clemens' first case in an inmate, according to county numbers. Two Clemens employees have tested positive and another two inmates have tested negative, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice's website.
There is one pending test within the unit and two people are on medical isolation, according to the website.
Outside confinement, an Oyster Creek man in his 40s, a Manvel woman in her 20s, an Angleton woman in her 50s, a Pearland man in his 30s and a Brazoria woman in her 20s also tested positive.
The county now has 509 cases with 233 remaining active. Seven people recovered, bringing the total to 270. Six people have died from complications of COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
