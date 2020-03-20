Brazoria County COVID-19 cases doubled Friday afternoon as officials announced five more positive tests from residents of Pearland and Alvin.
Those diagnosed include a 45- to 55-year-old Pearland man, two 40- to 50-year-old Pearland men, a 65- to 75-year-old Pearland woman and a 50- to 60-year-old Alvin man, according to a news release from the county Friday evening.
All of them are at their respective homes recovering, the release states. All five cases are travel-related, according to the release.
As more people test, and more test results come back, the county is likely to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, County Judge Matt Sebesta said during a video update Friday afternoon.
All of the other five COVID-19 patients are recovering at home, Sebesta said. The 55- to 65-year-old Manvel man with a confirmed case was released from the hospital Thursday, he said.
Officials do not know how the Manvel man or a 40- to 50-year-old Rosharon man contracted the virus, but have said it is under investigation. The case of a 50- to 60-year-old Pearland woman is suspected to be travel-related.
The two people from Alvin remain self-quarantined after being tested March 12. Their cases were believed to be contracted at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo.
All of the cases with unknown sources remain under investigation, according to the county.
