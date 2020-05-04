PEARLAND — Seven residents and one employee of a Pearland nursing and rehab center have tested positive for COVID-19, Brazoria County officials announced.
Seven of the nine COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are located inside the Windsong Care Center, according to a news release from Brazoria County officials on Monday. This is the first nursing home facility in the county to be impacted by the novel coronavirus, according to county data.
One resident is hospitalized, while the other six are recovering and isolated from the rest of the residents, the release states. One employee has also tested positive for the virus.
Windsong Care Center has complied with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that no visitors be allowed in nursing homes. The Brazoria County Health Department is working with Texas Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of State Health Services to test all residents and employees and to contain the spread of COVID-19 inside the facility, the release states.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
