Brenda Vardeman Jones
Yes, it’s sad they gave in because of the pressure from the gay community and didn’t stand firm because of their religious beliefs. This is about money. Since they are doing this, will they go ahead and stay open on Sunday? I guess being closed on Sunday is also no longer important to them.
Linda McMillan
They are still a bunch of Christo-fascists and their sandwiches still (are bad). Want a real chicken sandwich? Go to Popeye’s.
Debbie Scruggs Taylor
I am not going to state my opinion on gay marriage, because it’s none of anybody’s business. Regardless, I will continue to eat there.
Steve Desoto
Yes. I don’t do cowards and turncoats. Whether you’re an outlaw biker, a member of the armed forces or a Christian, you should adhere to and stand up for what you profess to believe in or shut up. The leftists and gay mafia have no problem standing their ground, so why is it supposed conservatives are always bending over and grabbing their ankles for everyone who doesn’t agree with them?
Jill James
I will not let business politics come between me and some dang good chicken.
Jasmine Strother
What’s true: The Chick-fil-A Foundation’s November 2019 announcement of a new charitable-donations strategy meant the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both high-profile groups that have been criticized in the past as anti-LGBT, would no longer receive funding in 2020.
What’s false: However, the new donation strategy also meant several dozen other groups — with no anti-LGBT record — would not receive funding in 2020 either, and so the strategy does not appear to have been targeted specifically at the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Further, Chick-fil-A has repeatedly declined to specify that the cut to the controversial groups’ funding was linked to their LGBT-rights record, and a company spokesperson would not rule out the possibility the groups could receive funding again in the future.
Luis Mendoza
I never thought I would see the day they pulled God out of Chick-fil-A. But that day has come. Once you capitulate to the “woke” crowd, it is never enough and it never will end.
Kevin Staggs
Sigh ... I really don’t care what they believe in, what they don’t believe in, who they donate to, who they don’t donate to and who and what they agree and disagree with. I just want to know who I need to talk to or donate to so we can get a second location down the road, or a better location to cut down on that cluster of a line they have from open to close.
Luna Jordan
The CEO is still bigoted and I choose to eat real food.
Marissa Cardin
They can do whatever they want with their own money, I personally do not care
Bryan Menard
Since they’ve abandoned their principles, does this mean that they can now be open for business on Sunday?
Carol Groff
Giving up on the Salvation Army ... really? All the people who supported you are who you are giving up on. Well, it’s your money. Do what you will.
Patty Guthrie
Everyone, every business can choose to support and choose to donate to whoever they want for whatever reason. Same as they choose who not to support and donate to. It doesn’t change me; I will keep doing as I always have. You do you. I will do me.
