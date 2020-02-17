ROSHARON — Detectives are investigating after a family’s days-long feud turned fatal, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
One person is dead after being shot Monday, though officials have not released the identity, gender or age of the person until all family members have been notified, Snelgrove said.
Just after 3 p.m., authorities were called to a home near FM 1462 and FM 521 about the incident, Snelgrove said.
Several crime scene unit vehicles remained at the home Monday evening as several neighbors looked on.
Authorities taped off the area around the home and closed the street leading to the residence.
Once the scene is cleared, investigators should be able to release more information, Snelgrove said.
Both FM 1462 and FM 521 are open.
