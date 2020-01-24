ANGLETON — Judge Terri Holder sentenced former Freeport city manager Jeff Pynes to 10 years in prison, but she will consider shock probation, which could free him in less than six months, she said.
Shock probation requires prison sentences to continue for 180 days from the date of execution, but before the 180 days expires, the state and defense can file a motion to suspend the sentence and place the defendant on probation, according to the Code of Criminal Procedure.
“I just know and need you to understand that public trust has to mean something,” Holder said to Pynes during the sentencing Friday shortly after noon.
A man in the courtroom gallery burst into tears as she announced her 10-year decision.
Shock probation and restitution will be considered in the appropriate time, Holder said.
The former city manager was arrested June 22, 2018, on an aggregated theft of more than $230,000.
Freeport officials and Pynes agreed on a “mutual termination” in November 2017. He had been the city manager since October 2008 and the city’s police chief for more than two years before that.
Pynes had kickback schemes with two business partners that involved sending city money to them and having them wire it back to Pynes, prosecutors say. He also had businesses write checks of $50,000 and $70,000 to the city for services, then diverted the money to the Freeport Historical Museum Foundation fund he controlled, according to the prosecution.
Pynes also gave himself a salary adjustment for retroactive pay that was not approved by former mayors Norma Garcia or Troy Brimage, prosecutors said.
Pynes pleaded guilty and no contest to various portions of the indictment in November.
We are talking about a quarter of a million dollars here,Restitution and 10 years sounds like a proper punishment to me with no probation. He will still be out in 3-4 years.
