Brazoria County Health Department announced 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven of which are in Pearland.
One case is a Pearland boy younger than 10.
There are five more people considered recovered and released from isolation, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 49, according to the county.
All of the 11 new cases are in Alvin, Rosharon and Pearland, according to the county website. They include two Rosharon men, one in his 60s and another in his 40s; Alvin women, one in her 20s and one in her 50s; two Pearland women in their 60s; a Pearland woman in her 40s; a Pearland woman in her 60s; and two Pearland men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s.
The total case count is up to 184. Of those cases, 134 are considered active.
