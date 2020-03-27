ANGLETON — Three of the 39 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Brazoria County have been hospitalized after starting in home isolation, county officials announced Friday afternoon.
"This shows you could be feeling fine at home isolation and then 'boom' you are in the hospital," Brazoria County Judge Sebesta said.
The county has seven people in hospital care as of Friday afternoon with four people fully recovered.
No details were given on which patients now are hospitalized, Sebesta said.
The county will issue another news release updating the number positive cases this afternoon, Sebesta said.
