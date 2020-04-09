Brazoria County reported a second COVID-19-related death Thursday afternoon.
The victim was a Pearland woman in her 70s whose paperwork was transferred from another jurisdiction to Brazoria County late Wednesday, the news release said. The woman died Monday.
"Our condolences and prayers go out to the family," the release said.
This is second fatality in Pearland and the county due to the virus.
The woman's death is part of 15 new cases that the county website will soon be updated to reflect, bringing the county total to 199, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
He could not say whether the woman had underlying health conditions, but she had been in the hospital since late March, Sebesta said.
The Pearland woman was in a Houston hospital, so her paperwork had been sent to Houston, he said. By the time Brazoria County's epidemiologist received it and began making calls to investigate, they discovered the woman died days earlier, Sebesta said.
He did not know when the woman was tested or diagnosed with COVID-19, he said. She went to the hospital sick and that was likely coronavirus related, but Sebesta couldn't say positively, he said.
