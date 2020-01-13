Employees of BASF's polyalcohols production unit at its Freeport site accept the Responsible Care Facility Safety Award from the American Chemistry Council on Nov. 6. The award demonstrates employee commitment to Environment, Health and Safety performance and a culture of safety first, the company said. It's the second year Freeport has received this award.
