After doubling a day earlier, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County held steady at four Thursday, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
There is no new information to provide about those cases, he said.
The Pearland woman who was confirmed to have the virus Wednesday, and the two people in Alvin who have been self-quarantined since March 12, remain isolated at home and are recovering, Sebesta said. The Manvel man remains stable in a Brazoria County hospital, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
Officials are unsure of the exact number of tests for the coronavirus that have been administered to county residents.
That is because people are being tested at different facilities, Trower said. The Pearland woman who tested positive was checked after going to a Houston emergency room, according to a news release.
Workforce Solutions offices closed to public
Workforce Solutions Career offices are closed indefinitely, but will provide services through phone and email, the agency announced Thursday.
“The temporary suspension of public access to our career offices is being done to align with recommendations for small group gatherings and safe social distancing practices,” Mike Temple, director of Workforce Solutions, said in a news release.
Visit www.wrksolutions.com/locations to find the nearest office and call the listed phone number. Employees will answer during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday, the release states, or call 866-469-5627.
For unemployment benefits, visit ui.texasworkforce.org or call 800-939-6631 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. This teleservice is experiencing high call volumes and hold times, according to the release.
Counseling SERVICE OFFERING HELP online
The Brazoria County Counseling Center in Angleton is offering online counseling to better reach residents while they practice social distancing, Board Treasurer Irma Pingenot said.
The counseling center at 120 E. Plum St. is still open, but most of the sessions will be performed via phone call or video chat, Pingenot said. The services are offered for those in eighth grade and older depending on available providers.
Those interested in services can call 979-549-0889 during the week.
2-1-1 can be used for COVID-19 info, referrals
Texas Health and Human Services urges Texans in need of COVID-19 information and referrals to call 211, according to a news release. They can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Calling 211 or 877-541-7905 and selecting option 6 will provide information and referrals to COVID-19 social services including testing, community clinics and unemployment benefits, the release states.
The 211 hotline can also provide information about local resources, including financial assistance for utilities and rent, food pantries, housing assistance, crisis counseling and senior services, the release states.
Cancellation of jury duty extended through April
Jury duty in Brazoria County has been canceled through April 27, the last day that residents could have received summons for the month, according to the county website.
state restricts visits to hospitals, living centers
Texas Health and Human Services suspended visitation and events at state hospitals and state-supported living centers, according to a Thursday statement.
This includes family association meetings, volunteer services council meetings and express hiring events, according to the statement.
Rare exceptions to the temporary visitation policy may be granted with the approval of the patient’s or resident’s treatment team and the associate commissioner, the release from Texas Health and Human Service Commission states. The policy does not apply to in-person visits for people receiving end-of-life care, state investigators, law enforcement, Texas Office of Inspector General, and judges, attorneys and staff, according to the release.
Any approved visitors are subject to a temperature check, the statement sayd.
Bonnen calls for school districts to pay staff
While schools remain closed, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen is calling for districts to provide regular compensation to staff members, according to a news release Thursday afternoon.
Thousands of school closures in Texas have raised concerns about whether school employees including support staff such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers will receive pay as normal during this time.
“I want to be clear,” Bonnen said in the statement. “Districts can and should continue to pay their employees’ regular wages during school closures.”
Not only is it the right thing to do, but the funding is there, because the Legislature appropriated historic levels of funding for them and those dollars will continue to flow, Bonnen said in the statement.
Explicit guidance from the Texas Association of School Boards has been put forth on how districts should address this, Bonnen said.
“So long as our schools are making a good faith effort to continue supporting the education of our students, the state is committed to providing them with the funding they need,” Bonnen said in the statement.
Clarion TO GIVE REFUNDS
All performances have been canceled through April 30 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and The Clarion at Brazosport College will refund tickets to these shows, Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said Thursday afternoon.
The Clarion hopes to reschedule the Roots & Boots concert, originally planned for April 3, but a date has not been set, according to an email newsletter from The Clarion. Those who bought tickets can save them for a new show if it happens or get a refund, according to the newsletter.
For tickets purchased with a credit card less than 120 days ago, the refund can be made to the card. For tickets purchased more than 120 days ago, or bought with cash or check, Brazosport College will issue a check.
municipalities CAN postpone elections
Abbott announced Wednesday that municipalities may choose whether or not they would like to delay Texas Municipal Elections until November, but they have to decide whether to utilize that delay by today.
“Brazoria County currently has a joint election with 25 different political subdivisions, including city, school, drainage, and one MUD district,” Brazoria County Lead Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said. “The districts have until Friday to declare to the county whether or not they’d like to reschedule their election date from May 2 to November 3.”
The elections office plans to “be clean as always,” limit the number of people in a polling place and keep up-to-date with necessary precautions, Cunningham said.
There is also a primary runoff election for Texas House District 25 scheduled for May 26 as of Thursday.
Bars and restaurants CAN deliver alcohol
In an attempt to support local businesses, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a waiver Wednesday that allows restaurants to deliver alcohol, including beer, wine and mixed drinks, with food purchases.
Local restaurants including Wurst Haus and The Grape Taste were formulating their delivery plans Thursday.
“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees,” Abbott said in a press release. “These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”
Lake Jackson’s Wurst Haus is finalizing a limited bar menu for folks to order from their online delivery service, Manager Shawn Pettit said.
“We are working on limited bar packages to serve through our website,” Pettit said.
The Grape Taste in Lake Jackson is still working out the details on the delivery bar menu but believe it will be a plus for the community, staff said.
“We know we will serve beer and wine, but we are still deciding on mixed drinks,” The Grape Taste employee Luke Kibodeaux said. “We hope to come out with something soon, we are going as we learn more.”
National chain Chili’s will use corporate influence in deciding on delivery service.
“We are still awaiting decisions from our corporate office on how to handle the situation,” Angleton Chili’s management said. “We would like to see them approve of it. Our margaritas are big sellers.”
TDECU remains open
For those who bank with TDECU, all of the services they’ve come to expect are still available, but from clients’ vehicles, according to an email from the credit union Thursday.
For the safety of TDECU members and employees, transactions that might normally be handled inside a branch lobby have been moved to expanded drive thru capabilities, online banking and member care, the email states. Changes go into effect today.
“Even with these temporary changes, we’re still here — more than ever — for our Members,” the email states.
