ANGLETON — Drainage pumps throughout Angleton couldn't keep up with the heavy rains being dumped on the city Tuesday night, Assistant Chief Katherine Davis said.
The pumps are working and the water will eventually drain, Davis said.
"We've taken on about 6 inches of water in a short time," Davis said.
Davis urged residents to use limited water by not showering or flushing the toilet if possible. They also should stay home if possible, she said.
"Conserve water, stay inside," Davis said. "It's dark and people can't see the roadways."
As long as Tropical Storm Imelda is hovering over the region, Davis said residents should stay inside.
School closures or delays, if any, won't be announced until about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said during a board meeting Tuesday evening.
Davis said she will continue to monitor the expected continued heavy rainfall through the National Weather Service.
