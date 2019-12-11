Olin Corp. will close two Freeport plants by the end of next year, the company announced Wednesday.
The closing plants include a 230,000-ton chlor-alkali plant and a vinylidene chloride facility, according to a news release.
The site, which Olin acquired from a $5 billion merger with Dow in 2015, also has a bleach plant and produces a number of products, including caustic soda, cell effluent, cell services, chlorine, ethylene dichloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, salt and sulfuric acid, according to its website.
The company expects the closures to reduce Olin's annual operating costs by about $35 million, the news release states. It is taking a $65 million charge as part of the closure, it said.
Olin Corp. is the third-largest private-sector employer in Brazoria County with 1,200 employees, according to the most recent survey by the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County. Only Dow Chemical and the Wood Group employ more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.