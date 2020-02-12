FREEPORT — Martin Ismael Escobedo has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Anthony Perez Castillo, police confirmed.
Police arrested Escobedo, 38, at his workplace Wednesday afternoon, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said. He is charged with a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The investigation is ongoing and charges could be upgraded in the future, Garivey said.
Police believe a verbal altercation turned physical, leading to Castillo being stabbed, at the Pal Norte nightclub shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, the chief said.
