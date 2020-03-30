Brazoria County now has 79 people who contracted the novel coronavirus after officials announced 12 more people who tested positive.
The patients announced Monday afternoon include eight men and four women. These are a 40- to 50-year-old Manvel woman, a 20- to 30-year-old Angleton woman, two 70- to 80-year-old Pearland men, a Pearland man and woman both 20 to 30 years old who share a household, another 20- to 30-year-old Pearland man, a 70- to 80-year-old Manvel man and a 5- to 10-year-old Angleton boy, as well as a 5- to 10-year Pearland girl and a 50- to 60-year-old Pearland man who reside in the same household.
The latter two cases are linked to a previously reported case, the news release states.
The Brazoria County Health Department is investigating all of the cases.
One of the people who tested positive Saturday was removed from the count after transferring to Harris County jurisdiction where the person resides, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. This is why the addition of 12 totals 79, according to the news release.
This totals 19 people confirmed to have COVID-19 Monday, which is the highest number the county has announced in a single day.
