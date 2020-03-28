LAKE JACKSON — Two boys playing basketball at a church off Lake Road appear to have been targeted by a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.
The two boys ran to the nearby Walmart store, prompting it to be placed on lockdown until police were able to determine what had happened, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said. There were no shots fired inside the store.
No one was hit in the shooting, Lankford said. It is believed the incident is linked to a previous unsolved case, he said.
We have a reporter on scene and will provide more information later today at thefacts.com and in Sunday's print edition of The Facts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.