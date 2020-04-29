Brazoria County recorded its second-lowest daily total since April 14 with only nine people testing positive COVID-19, the county announced Wednesday evening.
Rosharon's Terrell Unit was the only prison to have inmates test positive, the county said. Two prisoners in their 40s, and ones in their 60s and 70s, became sick.
Pearland and Iowa Colony women in their 20s, Freeport and Rosharon men in their 30s, and a Brazoria man in his 20s also tested positive.
The county now has 485 total reported cases with 263 recovered. Six people have died due to complications of COVID-19, the county said.
