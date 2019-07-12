Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Today's e-Edition
Latest News
- Northside keeps kids' noses buried in books
- Removing 288 crossings aims to improve safety
- City approves engineering design plans for new water tower
- Richwood Police hosting All America Night
- Shrek's ogreish charm comes to Brazosport area
- LJ police find drugs, gun, stolen car
- Police blotter for July 12, 2019
- Community calendar for July 12, 2019
Most Popular
Articles
- Illegal pass blamed for major crash, police say
- Longtime records fall at Fishin' Fiesta
- Man dies in crash on FM 2004
- Sweeny home lost to fire
- Tropical system could hit Texas
- Billiard tandem head to Worlds
- THC testing machines hurt budget plans for county
- Angleton man indicted on injuring a child charges
- Angel Trevino
- Fishin Fiesta closes as awards were handed out
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Census question less about citizenship (11)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Weight of judgment smothers others (7)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Duct tape sends powerful message (6)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Nation should finally officially recognize Juneteenth (5)
- BYRON YORK: Congress is changing its tune about a border crisis (4)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Port's rail project has benefits beyond economic (4)
- DONALD LAMBRO: Border debacle hurts children most (4)
- BYRON YORK: Anti-Trump fever turns threatening (4)
- Jenny Kyle (3)
- Port Freeport celebrates completion of Parcel 14 construction phase (3)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Top Ads
Promotions
- Updated
Promotions
- Updated
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.