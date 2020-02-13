ANGLETON — Law enforcement agents are continuing to resolve a standoff that started with a mental health call about 12:30 p.m. today regarding a man who barricaded himself inside his home, Angleton Police Sgt. Cameron Parsons said.
The man involved is believed to be the only person inside the home, Parsons said. No progress had been made convincing the man to come out as of 5:30 p.m., the officer said.
The Angleton Police Department, along with the Brazoria County Mental Health Department, responded to the call in the 300 block of East Phillips Street, Parsons said.
It is unknown if any threats have been made or if there is a weapon inside the home with the man, Parsons said.
The road will remain blocked until the officers can peacefully resolve the situation, Parsons said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.