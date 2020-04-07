Six people were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazoria County Tuesday, the lowest daily count since March 26.
The reported recoveries Tuesday outnumber those infected, according to the Brazoria County Health Department.
The people who tested positive Tuesday are an Alvin woman in her 60s, a Clute man in his 20s, two Pearland women in their 40s and a Pearland man in his 60s. The small community of Sandy Point also had its first case in a woman in her 40s.
The county announced an additional seven people had recovered bring the total to 44 people. There are still 128 active cases in the county and 173 total cases. One case in the county has been fatal.
