A tropical weather system moving into Southeast Texas from the Gulf of Mexico became Tropical Storm Imelda shortly before making landfall near Freeport, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon.
"A National Ocean Service observing site at Freeport, Texas, recently reported a sustained wind of 40 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph," the center reported.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Sargent to Port Bolivar.
That means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next few hours.
Brazoria County officials are urging residents to watch for heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding into Friday morning.
"We're urging everyone to be patient, use common sense and avoid travel if you can," County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Residents should not travel over roadways with water, said meteorologist Tim Cady of the National Weather Service office in League City.
"Don't attempt to cross roadways with waters," Cady said. "You've heard our slogan, 'Turn around and don't drown.' Regardless of what the system is called, we're continuing to stress the rain may have an impact and make travel difficult."
Watch for more updates throughout the day at thefacts.com.
