Farming is hard work, and when it is accompanied by an ever-worsening financial situation, it would be accompanied by a constant worry about what the next day might bring.
Even so, Albert Sidney Johnston would say later that he was not unhappy during his years at China Grove Plantation, just north of the geographical center of Brazoria County.
He took pride in what he was able to accomplish by his own labor, and continued to find beauty in the peaceful atmosphere of his struggling farm.
Of course Johnston was not really a farmer. His education and inclination was for the life of a soldier. At China Grove, he was isolated from everyone except his wife and children, with only occasional visits from Mr. and Mrs. W.D.C. Hall, his nearest neighbors, who lived several miles away.
His need for more friends and neighbors with whom to talk and enjoy life must surely have been nothing in comparison with the longings of his wife, who was thousands of miles away from her family and her previous life as a popular young woman with many beaus.
A small slave family — husband, wife and three children — helped the Johnstons in both the house and the fields. Sometime later, this work crew was enlarged by an Irishman, who was hired as a “ditcher” and was recalled as having engaged in occasional drinking sprees.
Even with this help, the work of growing almost all their own food, making repairs to the house, caring for their milk cows and chickens, hunting game, experimenting with various crops and simply providing for all their existence was a constant effort.
Johnston made no secret of the fact that he hunted for food rather than for sport. His efforts provided his family, the black “members” as well as the white, with a variety of meats, ranging from deer to wild fowl to bear.
Vegetables came fresh from their garden or preserved for out-of-season use, and included potatoes, squash, tomatoes and even artichokes, as well as summer treats of cantaloupe and watermelons.
Soon after Johnston settled at China Grove, Johnston’s elder son, Preston, who had been reared by Johnston’s late wife’s family, joined him in Texas.
Then 16 years old, the youth remained at China Grove during the first three months of 1847.
The youth enthusiastically embraced a wide variety of outdoor pursuits, ranging from riding and hunting to such activities as digging and planting.
He “derived great benefit in many ways” from this regime, he wrote, mentioning not only exercise and the satisfaction to be found in needed tasks well done, but also the companionship they encouraged with his father.
Tasks he particularly remembered were working on the pickets of a lengthy fence line, planting of a Cherokee rose hedge and digging a quarter-mile-long trench 2 feet wide and 2 feet deep on the China Grove property.
Johnston’s limited workforce made it impossible for him to cultivate all of his property’s acres, but he experimented with a variety of crops.
Among the most lucrative for the county during this era was sugar cane, and Johnston tried a small plot, hoping that it would be an addition to his income.
Instead, he decided that the newly broken ground at China Grove was too rich for that crop. He theorized, however, that sugar cane would grow well there at some time in the future.
He felt that if the land was first used for several years to grow other crops, such as cotton, they would deplete the soil to the extent that sugar cane would then be an option.
He grew enough cotton to cover the living expenses of those in his care, as well as to defray the expense of needed repairs and improvements to the house and property.
Johnston and Eliza were happy in their home, despite the isolation and hard work. During one period of 10 to 11 months, Johnston left his home property only twice, and Eliza left just one time.
Their most frequent visitors were Warren D.C. Hall and his wife, though others did enjoy the Johnstons’ hospitality on occasion.
Their financial situation, however, bad enough at the start, only continued to deteriorate, and after two years they were in poverty. Despite offers of help from friends and relatives, Johnston’s debt and its ever-increasing interest could not be overcome.
His teenage daughter, the infant who had survived at the time of his first wife’s death, was age 16 in 1848, when she wrote to him asking if she could come to China Grove.
He was forced to tell her that he could not provide for her at that time, explaining that he owned only one horse and had not had “one copper in my house” for several months.
He hoped that his situation would improve, he wrote, and promised that when it did, he would bring her to Texas.
By the waning months of 1849, however, it was evident that it would not. Creditors filed suit against him, and though the case dragged on during the next two years, it led eventually to the auction of China Grove.
Sale of the property brought him only $2,000, leaving another $8,000 of his debts unsettled, a humiliating exp erience for a proud man who had always somehow paid his creditors.
By 1849, Eliza had realized the need to allow him to resume his career as a U.S. soldier, and he accepted the position of paymaster in the Army.
In later years, Johnston’s son, Preston, began considering the purchase of China Grove in order to free Johnston from debt. Selling his holdings in Kentucky, Preston used the proceeds to buy the property for a total of $12,234, paying the final installment on that debt on Jan. 1, 1854.
After eight more years, he would sell the China Grove property for $20,000.
Texas’s secession from the Union brought Johnston’s resignation from his post in the U.S. Army, after which he was commissioned by the Confederacy as a full general.
He was appointed by his friend, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, to command Department 2, extending from the Appalachian Mountains to Indian Territory in the west.
Already noted as an outstanding officer in the Confederate service by the spring of 1862, Johnston concentrated his troops, including Terry’s Texas Rangers, at Corinth, Mississippi.
When his forces met those of Ulysses Grant at Shiloh Church, Tennessee, Johnston was shot in the right leg. Neither he nor anyone else realized the severity of the wound, which had severed a main artery.
Instead of immediately accepting treatment from his personal physician, Dr. D.W. Yandell, he insisted that the doctor first treat wounded Yankee prisoners. He died within a few minutes from his untreated injury.
Johnston was originally buried in New Orleans, with his body later moved to the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
There, a statue sculpted by Elisabet Ney was placed at his gravesite. A marker erected by the Brazoria County Historical Commission was later placed beside SH 521, near the entrance to China Grove Plantation in Bonney, calling attention to the site that was once Johnsto n’s home.
