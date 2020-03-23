The Brazoria County Health Department confirmed an Angleton man and Rosharon man have COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 18 cases, it announced Monday afternoon.
The Rosharon man is between the ages of 60 and 70, according to a news release. His case is not travel-related, the release states.
The release did not offer details about how a 30 to 40-year-old Angleton man contracted the virus.
Both men are recovering at home in isolation, according to the release.
Monday morning, officials announced an Angleton woman in her 20s and a Pearland man in his 50s have COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.
Both patients remain in stable condition and are recovering at their homes, according to the release. The previously announced 14 patients also are recovering at home.
The only previously hospitalized patient, a 55- to 65-year-old Manvel man, was released from the hospital Thursday, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Cases confirmed Saturday include a Pearland man in his 50s, a Rosharon man in his 20s, an Angleton man between 25 and 35 years old and a Clute man between 55 and 65.
Of the 10 previous cases, five are in Pearland, three are in Alvin, one is in Rosharon and one is in Manvel.
All cases should be considered "community spread," County Judge Matt Sebesta has said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.