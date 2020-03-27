RICHWOOD — A man in his 30s died at a local hospital after being shot at an apartment complex Thursday evening.
Police took a man in custody after the shooting in the 400 block of Timber Creek Drive, Public Information Officer Jarrett Skelton said. Police received the call about a possible shooting at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, he said.
The suspect has been charged with murder, Richwood police said in a news release early Friday morning. Police declined to release any information about the man pending his arraignment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.