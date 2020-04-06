Editor's note: this article has been updated to reflect an updated number of people recovered.
A West Columbia girl between the ages of 0 and 9 is among seven people who were announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning, according to the Brazoria County Health Department.
Manvel and Alvin women in their 50s, Manvel and Jones Creek men in their 60s, and Clute and Pearland women in their 40s also contracted to the virus, according to the county's data.
Despite a decreased number of daily reported cases from last week, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta does not want residents to experience a false hope.
"The reports from the lab slow down over the weekend," he said. "It is way too early to draw any conclusion."
The estimated peak of the virus is predicted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to still be a month away, Sebesta said.
Sebesta still encourages social distancing and only leaving your home for essential reasons, he said.
Brazoria County now has 151 people infected, the release said. There are now 28 people recovered and one deceased.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.