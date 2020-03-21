COVID-19 has spread to previously untouched cities in Brazoria County as cases were confirmed in residents of Clute and Angleton.
An Angleton man between 25 and 35 years old, a Clute man between the ages of 55 and 65, and a Rosharon man in his 20s all tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Saturday afternoon. All three patients are in stable condition and are recovering at home in isolation, officials said.
With the addition of the three new positive test results, there are now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazoria County. Five are in the Pearland area, including four announced Wednesday are travel-related, county officials said. The fifth, which was confirmed Saturday morning, is still under investigation by the county health department.
Other confirmed cases are in three among Alvin resident and one each in Rosharon and Manvel. The Alvin patients include two people who share a household and were the first confirmed positives in Brazoria County.
All those who tested positive are in stable condition and recovering in isolation at home, county officials said.
The three new cases are being investigated by the Brazoria County Health Department to determine whether travel is a factor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.