1 p.m. Friday update
Surfside will close dine-in services, beaches remain open
All Surfside Beach bars and restaurants will close dine-in services Saturday, city council decided at an emergency meeting Thursday, though the public beach remains open.
“The beaches are public and they remain open,” a U.S. Coast Guard representative said. “But people should stay vigilant and safe.”
Social distancing is strongly encouraged.
“Surfside beaches are still accessible, though any private properties will have access limited to 10 or fewer people,” Surfside Community Services representative Kennedy Keprta said. “This includes rental properties.”
Council also voted to delay elections and extend the disaster declaration until April 3, following CDC, local and regional recommendations, city staff said.
Elections will be postponed elections from May 2 to Nov. 3 after a unanimous vote.
Bars and restaurants are to close Saturday, though curbside and delivery services will continue.
“All bars and restaurants are going to close dine-in at 12 a.m. tonight, then it will be curbside and delivery,” Kennedy Keprta Surfside Community Services Representative said.
LJ cancels bond election
Lake Jackson City Council canceled its May bond election, when propositions would have totaled $29.4 million. If voters approved the propositions, it would have increased their tax rates, which is why city staff recommended canceling it for now.
The other two issues on the May 2 ballot — changing the city charter to allow 18-year-olds to serve on council and electing council members and a mayor — are delayed until Nov. 3.
Council members made these decisions by teleconference Friday morning, though Councilman Buster Buell could not attend.
“This is a first for me,” Mayor Bob Sipple said. “We got through it, we got it done.”
The highest-ticket items included in the bond propositions were $11.5 million of drainage improvements on Moss, Chestnut and Wisteria streets and Palm Lane, a $9 million city hall expansion and a $3.5 million animal control facility.
Clute delays meetings and elections
All city council members and necessary staff attended a special emergency meeting Thursday and unanimously voted to delay future meetings and elections.
Public health emergency and disaster measures were taken as needed for the meeting, coordinating in response from the region. The public was invited to comment via Facebook.
“We spent most of the day determining which would be the best online platform for public interaction, and we are going to try Facebook Live for the time being,” Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said. “It’s the most user-friendly way for us to have public communication.”
Elections were postponed elections from May 2 to Nov. 3 after a unanimous vote. The council also unanimously voted to delay all future meetings due to requests from the declaration of disaster and orders from the state government.
Oyster Creek declares emergency
Oyster Creek joined many Brazoria County cities in signing a disaster declaration and issued a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The declaration will not have an expiration date and will be addressed as the situation progresses, Mayor Justin Mills said.
The council plans to host its next meeting April 2 even though Gov. Abbott’s executive orders restricting social gatherings of 10 or more people last until April 3.
“If things change between now and then, we will look at other options to make sure we have a meeting,” the mayor said.
Other options were discussed in the Thursday meeting on where to have meetings in case the situation worsened.
“Whether it’s the county park, outside of the council or the man cave, we will figure it out,” Mills said.
The council also pitched the idea of teleconferences or Skype conferences but did not want to buy new products they deemed unnecessary.
West Columbia extends disaster declaration, won't delay elections
The City of West Columbia voted unanimously to extend their disaster declaration in light of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders Thursday evening.
Despite the declaration, the May 2 elections will continue as scheduled due to Columbia-Brazoria ISD announcing the same, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
“We already employed a number of safeguards for the safety of our staff and citizens,” Kincannon said. “Citizens are being encouraged to do business online or by phone to minimize face-to-face interactions.”
Election offices and clerk stations will have plexiglass and safeguards installed in the coming days, Kincannon said.
