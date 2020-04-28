Brazoria County's Stay Safe at Home order will expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, based on Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Along with restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores, and malls at limited capacity, Brazoria County will reopen beaches to vehicular traffic on Friday, Sebesta said during a Facebook Live conference Tuesday afternoon.
"Social distancing must continue while on the beach," he said.
County leadership decided this along with the mayors of Quintana, Freeport and Surfside Beach, he said.
The judge does not want the reopenings to turn residents complacent, he said, adding that they should continue to follow the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control guidelines.
"During this phased reopening we should continue to do all the good work to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Sebesta said. "We need to continue to do so to fight the spread of this disease."
Sebesta also encouraged all residents, business owners especially, to review Gov. Greg Abbott's Open Texas booklet, he said.
Certain nonessential businesses including barber shops, hair salons and other personal care facilities, gyms and fitness centers will remain closed under the governor's order, Sebesta said. Bars can operate for pickup and delivery only, he said.
Following the governor's guidelines, restaurants can provide dine-in service at maximum 25 percent occupancy starting Friday, Sebesta said. Malls, other retail establishments and movie theaters can do the same, he said.
