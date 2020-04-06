Brazoria County Health Department reported 16 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, bringing the county total to 167.
The county had a significant jump in recovered patients, totaling 37 and leaving 129 cases “active.” One person is deceased.
Monday afternoon’s cases include a 10- to 19-year-old Angleton boy, an Oyster Creek woman in her 60s, a Lake Jackson woman in her 20s and a Clute woman in her 30s.
The other cases include two Pearland women in their 30s and one each in their 20s, 40s and 60s, as well as two Pearland men in their 20s and 60s, totaling seven new cases in the city.
The others are a Manvel girl from 10 to 19 years old, a Manvel woman in her 20s, a Manvel man in his 40s and a Rosharon woman in her 60s.
Including the seven cases reported Monday morning after announcing none Sunday, the county health department confirmed 23 cases Monday. This is more than the 19 reported a week prior, which was the highest count for a single day thus far.
Experts estimate the peak of the virus to be about a month away.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
