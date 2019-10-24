House Speaker Dennis Bonnen will not be charged criminally as a result of a secretly recorded meeting with conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said in a statement issued early today.
The decision comes after a two-month investigation by the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit, during which Yenne met several times with investigators, she said.
“As repugnant as Speaker Bonnen’s actions and statements are, I do not believe there is sufficient evidence from the June 12, 2019, meeting to warrant a criminal prosecution of Speaker Bonnen for bribery or solicitation of a gift by a public servant, therefore no criminal charges will be brought,” Yenne said.
The allegations involved whether Bonnen offered Sullivan media credentials for Sullivan’s Empower Texans in exchange for him targeting certain Republican House members in the 2020 election.
The Rangers' investigation included witness interviews, supporting documents, written and recorded statements that included scientifically authenticating the recording Sullivan secretly made of the meeting in Bonnen’s office. State Rep. Dustin Burrows also participated in the meeting.
Yenne called Bonnen’s behavior during that meeting “offensive, lacking in character and integrity, demeaning to other human beings.”
“As a criminal district attorney with civil jurisdiction, I am also the attorney for Brazoria County,” she said. “Throughout this state, Texans live in cities and counties and are served by local public servants whose goal is to better the lives of their citizenry, communities and Texas, which benefits us all. The disparaging statements of Speaker Bonnen about local government officials, cities and counties and the statements of Representative Burrows indicating his hatred of cities and counties and his intent to harm local governments in the next legislative session are disappointing and disturbing."
Bonnen's communications director, Cait Meisenheimer, decried the long-term effect of the controversial meeting in a prepared statement.
“It is unfortunate that a surreptitiously obtained 64-minute recording turned into a 10-week investigation and ultimately ended with the defamation of a man's quarter-century in public service," she wrote. "Today's decision by the District Attorney deflates Michael Quinn Sullivan's entire reason for going public three months ago -- that, according to him, the Speaker solicited a bribe and broke the law. Unfortunately, we now live in a political climate where one is guilty until proven innocent, and not only has that thrown the ability of Republicans to hold onto our House majority into jeopardy, it sets a dangerous precedent moving forward. Speaker Bonnen fully cooperated throughout the investigation, and out of respect for the process, refrained from publicly weighing in on the matter until its final resolution. He appreciates the Rangers' thorough examination and the DA's confirmation of no wrongdoing. While justice prevailed today, unfortunately, the damage has been done.”
Amid mounting pressure from members of his own party, Bonnen announced earlier this week he would not seek re-election to the House District 25 seat he has held for 23 years. The Angleton Republican said he intends to serve out the remainder of his term as state representative and Speaker of the House, both of which end in January 2021.
House District 25 includes Brazoria and Matagorda counties.
