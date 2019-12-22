ANGLETON — Firefighters were able to keep a fire in the 200 block of CR 687 in Angleton from causing extensive damage to the house and neighbor's garage late Sunday.
The Richwood Volunteer Fire Department was the first to respond to the home after receiving a call for a structure fire about 9 p.m. Sunday, and firefighters from Angleton and Clute were called in to assist.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have started in the garage, Richwood Fire Chief Clint Kocurek said.
“Most of the damage seems confined to garage and left side of the house,” Kocurek said.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and nobody was injured, he said.
The home's owners declined to talk late Sunday.
