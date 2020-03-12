Angleton ISD and Brazosport ISD announced Thursday their campuses will be closed for another week over concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.
Both districts were on spring break this week. The announcements will keep students out of class until at least March 23.
“Our main concern is always the health and safety of our students and staff,” Angleton ISD announced in a prepared statement. “We are erring on the side of caution and preparing for possible cases to eventually hit Brazoria County, and we believe the best course of action is to close schools next week.”
Administrators will continue to monitor the ongoing situations and encourage parents or concerned residents to visit the Angleton ISD Update Center on the district's website for any new information.
Brazosport ISD also canceled all extracurricular events scheduled for next week.
"We are working with our staff on a way to deliver and turn in student assignments remotely," the district's statement reads. "We will provide more information on that once finalized. We want to ensure the safety of our students and staff first."
Brazosport College will also make a statement regarding any school cancellations by noon Friday while Columbia-Brazoria ISD officials said they will make a decision no later than Saturday.
No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Brazoria County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.