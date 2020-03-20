D uring a time residents are relying on them more, delivery workers are taking precautions so as not to contract or spread the coronavirus while they go about their errands.
“I do have Germ-X in my car, I Germ-X my hands or if I’m in a restaurant I do wash my hands,” said Waitr delivery driver Jasmine Hampson, who lives in Angleton.
Hampson isn’t too worried about catching the coronavirus for herself, but she’s more concerned about spreading it to family members, including her father, who is in his early 60s, she said.
“I think the restaurants are gonna be pretty safe, so I’m not too necessarily worried,” she said. “I’m more worried about how people are gonna be reacting.”
Before Gov. Greg Abbott announced a closure of all dine-in restaurant services tonight through April 3, some establishments already moved to take-out and delivery services only, including Angleton Seafood. Others, including IHOP, were serving no more than 10 guests at a time and keeping nothing on the tables, according to posted signs.
Business has slowed down for Jimmy John’s, with a daily average of 50 to 60 deliveries that dropped to about 25 to 30, Jimmy John’s delivery driver Josiah Amaya said.
Amaya is trying to limit contact as much as possible with high-traffic objects, including door handles, by utilizing the handicap button, he said. He uses hand sanitizer before and after making a delivery and washes his hands as soon as he gets back into the store, he said.
Some customers choose to pay ahead of time and have their deliveries left at the door, owner Kevin McGovern said. The company is not worrying about asking customers to sign receipts right now, he said.
Jimmy John’s is requesting that drivers sanitize their vehicles and to keep them “really clean,” McGovern said.
“As far as my vehicle, I try to make sure everything’s sanitized — before I get to work, make sure I sanitize my car, after I get home from work, sanitize my car — make sure everything is as clean as possible,” Amaya said.
Hampson believes that the crackdown on in-restaurant dining is ramping up business for Waitr delivery drivers like her.
“I feel like since the restaurants are starting to basically crunch down on closing in-restaurant dining, people are definitely ordering from places they would normally go a lot more, which gets us more busy,” Hampson said.
Waitr driver Vernon Spates agrees, even though he has only worked for Waitr for a week, he said. His pickup order at Center Court Pizza & Brew in Clute on Wednesday was his fifth in a two-hour shift, he said.
Spates is more concerned about not being able to interact with people than he is about catching or spreading the coronavirus — though he, too, takes preventative measures.
“I got sanitizer in my car,” he said. “Every time I get back in my car, first thing I do is wipe my hands.”
He also tries to keep a distance from people while delivering their food, he said.
According to a company statement, Waitr is incorporating a no-contact delivery option. People ordering food can designate a drop-off location for their delivery driver under the “delivery instructions” option, and the driver will drop off the order for the person to pick up.
Being able to interact with people even briefly, however, is still important to Spates, even during this time of social distancing, he said.
“I might as well be dead if I can’t be around people,” he said. “I just love to be around people, talk to people, visit. That’s … what God put in my brain. That’s what I am.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.