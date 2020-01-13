Vernor Material and Equipment was established in 1958 by Kelso Vernor and has grown from a few dump trucks parked in the front yard of their home in Clute to a major force in the growth of Brazoria County industry. The company now has a fleet of 150 trucks on the road every day.
