An Angleton man older than 80 is among 13 people who were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon, according to Brazoria County numbers.
Rosharon and Manvel were reported to have four cases each. Rosharon residents that have the virus include two men in their 30s, a man in his 60s, and another in his 40s. Manvel added two men in their 50s and 60s and two women in their 40s and 50s.
Pearland — the county's leader for positive cases with 130 — added two positive cases, a man in his 50s and another in his 40s.
Monday marks the lowest day of positives cases for Pearland since March 28, according to county numbers.
A Lake Jackson woman in her 20s and an Angleton man in his 60s also tested positive, according to county numbers.
Brazoria County now has 250 total reported case with 94 recovered patients and two patients who have died.
